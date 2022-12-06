The Full Moon In Gemini Wants You To Go For Your Goals

This lunation is also heralded as the time in which the temperature drops, the days become shorter and nights become longer. It signifies the near end of the season and we are seeing the shift in front of our eyes as the air crisps and we break out our winter wardrobe. In the northern hemisphere, this so-called 'Cold Moon' marks the early days of Yule (which is occurring in two weeks) — so finish knitting your mittens and stock up on hot cocoa to warm up your soul . In the southern hemisphere, this is the onset of summer and the warmer months ahead.