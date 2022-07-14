The Full Moon In Capricorn Encourages You To Respect Your Limits

To look at a full moon is to look for fullness in yourself, a glowing quiet in the spirit. To be with the full moon is to remember that our relationships cannot complete us, they can only work at our borders, showing us our limits and beckoning us past them. The Capricorn full moon makes a square to Eris in Aries, an opposition to Mercury. She plays at the edge of our erotic landscape, pushing boundaries, daring her lovers to say when to draw the line for themselves.