The Full Moon In Capricorn Encourages You To Respect Your Limits

Mercury makes a sextile to both Uranus and the North Node in Taurus, reveling in the turning over of old technologies, outdated systems of power. At the same time, Mercury maintains a square to Chiron in Aries, reminding us that where there was once pain, now is well of wisdom. To go back to the source is to face what once felt unfaceable, to go to the well alone and return with water for the collective meal.In her book Mercy, Cancerian poet Lucille Clifton transcribed messages she received from The Ones, spirits she communicated with in the 1970s and through much of her later years . These communications began when Clifton parted the veil and connected with departed family members but soon transformed into a ritual practice engaging a wider web of spirits who spoke of the Earth’s state. “when you come again / and you will come again,” she transcribed, “the air / you have polluted / you will breathe.” “the patience / of the universe / is not without / an end” they warned. “so might it / slowly / turn its back // so might it / slowly / walk away // leaving you alone / in the world you leave your children.”