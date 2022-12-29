Your January Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Release Old Emotions

Welcome to 2023! We start the new year with romantic Venus moving into airy Aquarius, adding intellectualism to matters of the heart.
The full moon in Cancer on January 6 gives us the chance to release old emotions and to clear our auras for 2023. Mars turns direct in Gemini on January 12, after moonwalking for almost 2.5 months (the retrograde began on October 30).
Our energy levels will be higher due to Mars’s forward motion. The same sentiment will be felt on January 18, when Mercury, who’s been retrograde since December 29 in Capricorn, turns direct. The Sun glides into Aquarius on the 20th, followed immediately by the Aquarius New Moon on January 21.
All of these changes coupled with Uranus’ (who is the modern planetary ruler of Aquarius) forward motion on January 22 in Taurus, marks a time of global change and technological advances. The month ends on a high with Venus swimming into its favourite zodiac sign, Pisces, on the 26th. Love, peace, kindness, and tenderness will surround us as we move into a new month.