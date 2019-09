This can be a fine line to tread. You want a curated, coordinated look rather than a jumble of styles and ideas, but do keep that line in mind. Generally, you start to cross it when you begin to prioritise style over function, or conversely – cover the basics without giving any thought to finishing touches. Take the coffee table: leaving it entirely bare when not in use can look a bit stark, so adding a couple of plants or a stack of your favourite books can help bring things to life, but don’t get too obsessed with creating the perfect Instagrammable vignette of over-curated objects; you will inevitably end up kicking over coffee cups that you’ve put on the floor lest you unbalance your tabletop aesthetic.