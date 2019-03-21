Consider all the senses, not just sight, when styling your space. Tactility is crucial, so aim to include a good proportion of warm wood or chunky knitted textiles to add physical warmth. And we all know how enticing the smell of freshly baked bread is in a kitchen, so – while clearly you won’t be rustling up loaves constantly – don’t overlook the comfort that sweet-smelling candles, incense sticks or flowers can bring.