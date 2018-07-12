How To Make Your House Feel Like A Home

Even if you don't spend a ton of time at home, it still functions as your base, your comfort zone. If you view it in this light, you may feel compelled to care for it in the same way you care for yourself. That means performing important spiritual upkeep on it from time to time. Negative thoughts and bad memories are like dust, Whitehurst explains — they can accumulate in nooks, crannies, and dark corners if you let them. If your house really is a sacred space, you probably want to keep that stuff from building up too much.