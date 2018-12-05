The new year is the perfect time for a little home refresh, especially after the Christmas decorations come down.
If you need inspiration, Ikea has just released its look book for spring/summer 2019, featuring three key trends that look set to dominate #interiors Instagram accounts. In typical Ikea fashion, it features a mix of bright colours and retro designs, countered with timeless, subdued hues and natural materials. The "Methodical Monochrome" trend pays homage to the most enduring colour combination and will never go out of style; with its bold patterns and colours, "Maximalist Scandi" rewrites what we've come to think of as Scandinavian style, while "Rustic Coasts" will bring us closer to nature, specifically, the sea.
Click through for Refinery29 UK's pick of the best items in each trend.