Renter-Friendly Ways To Cover Up The Ugly Bits In Your Home

The trials and tribulations of being a renter never end. Whether you're dealing with nightmare landlords (or nightmare housemates), whether your washing machine is constantly on the blink or your kitchen is the size of a postage stamp, it's understandable that you're not thrilled with giving up half your salary for your rented pad.
Now we're in lockdown again, it's likely you're spending more time in your rented flat than you'd like to, which is making you notice all the little bits that really annoy you. All the little bits that really annoy you which you can't change. You know, because you don't own the flat. Despite giving up half your salary for it. Shall I mention that one more time?
So ahead we've rounded up a few renter-friendly buys to help you cover up the most irritating bits of your flat so you can get through this lockdown in interior bliss. The best part is, they'll leave no trace behind to annoy your landlord. Hello security deposit!
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.