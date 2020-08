To my horror, three weeks ago, I received a shocking call from my landlord. He told me he wanted the property back and gave me two months notice to leave. A week later, my agent served me what's known as a form 6a which is the bit of paper you get given if you're being served with a Section 21 eviction notice. I was told to expect one of these in September. I started crying. How can this be when I'm up to date on all my payments? I asked my landlord for an explanation but he didn't give me one so I frantically rang the agent, who told me my landlord was going to give the property to his son instead.