These 4 IKEA-Approved Interiors Trends Are About To Be Everywhere

Nesting may not be a top priority during the summer months, and right now it feels particularly sacrilegious not to be taking advantage of the UK's current heatwave (hello, outdoor pools and rooftop bars).
But though it pains us to acknowledge, the weather will turn soon enough. Hygge will be back on the agenda and the flats and houses we've been neglecting all summer will require some extra TLC. So it's just as well that IKEA has released its 2018 Autumn/Winter look book, containing four key trends that look set to take over the world of #interiors next season.
From furniture and patterns inspired by the past and products made from environmentally friendly materials and natural fibres, to items inspired by two distinct colour trends, there's a lot to look forward to if you're planning on combatting the post-summer blues by sprucing up your home.
Click through to see what will be dominating homeware inspo Pinterest boards across the land over the coming months...