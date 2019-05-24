The Best London Lidos To Make A Splash In

As the weather starts to heat up, our weekend activities start to get considerably more exciting: picnics in the park, rooftop drinks and, of course, cooling off pool-side. With a towel, summer read and a Penguin classic packed ready, it's probably time to start thinking about where you're going to show off your front crawl.
London is overflowing with lidos to dip all 10 toes into – whether you're looking for a kid-friendly watering hole, or somewhere to hang all day with friends, this city is a treasure trove of outdoor swimming options. From art deco beauties to 1970s restored gems via Bloomsbury-era natural ponds, there's a pool for everyone. In no particular order, here are some of London's most charming outdoor pools. Dive in!