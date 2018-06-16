When the sun is out, we want to be out too and a picnic in the park sounds to us like a pretty good way to spend a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.
If you're planning some al fresco eating, these recipes from the nice people at Gail's are relatively easy to make at home and a darn sight better than a couple of sad sandwiches from the local shop.
There's a smoked salmon and spinach tart, a tasty picnic loaf, delicious sausage rolls and a tray bake for dessert – all easy to pack in the bag with your rug.