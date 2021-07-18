Ikea’s New Limited Edition Collection Is All About Autumn Comfort

Summer seems finally to have arrived in the UK – better late than never! But even though we're all about iced coffee and beach Airbnbs at the moment, it probably won't be long before our thoughts turn autumnal.
Ikea is clearly hoping so, anyway, by announcing a new limited edition collection that's all about autumn comfort. It's called Höstkväll and it's been designed with cosy evening socialising in mind.
"Whether it's refreshing your space with snug textiles and decorative pieces or feeling inspired to try out some autumnal cooking with new dining accessories, the Höstkväll collection has everything you need to embrace the new season ahead," says Ikea's Interior Design Manager, Clotilde Passalacqua.
Think leaf-print cushion covers, cute table decorations and understated place mats. "The Höstkväll collection offers an amazing range of dining and cooking accessories, ready for the perfect autumnal dinner party," Passalacqua adds.
Check out some highlights from the upcoming collection in this slideshow.