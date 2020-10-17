How To Make Money On Your Old & Unwanted IKEA Furniture

IKEA has announced a new "Buy Back" initiative allowing customers to sell back their unwanted furniture to its stores in the UK and Ireland.
If the IKEA furniture item brought back is in "as new" condition, customers will receive a voucher worth 50% of its original price to redeem in store.
Items in slightly less perfect condition will be exchanged for vouchers worth 40% or 30% of the original price.
The furniture sold back will then be made available to buy in the store's second-hand section, which is being rebranded "As Is". Anything that can't be resold will be recycled.
Advertisement
The Buy Back initiative is part of IKEA's plan to improve its green credentials as more of us become fully invested in sustainable furniture.
Peter Jelkeby of IKEA UK & Ireland said: “Sustainability is the defining issue of our time and IKEA is committed to being part of the solution to promote sustainable consumption and combat climate change.
"With the launch of Buy Back we are giving a second life to many more IKEA products and creating more easy and affordable solutions to help people live more sustainably. "
The Buy Back scheme will launch in IKEA's UK and Ireland stores on 27th November. To sell back unwanted furniture, customers will first have to fill in an online offer request at the website.
This form will automatically generate a preliminary offer, at which point customers can bring the fully assembled product to the returns desk, where they will be able to claim an IKEA refund card to spend in store.
IKEA has confirmed there will be no expiry limit on the refund card, allowing customers to spend it at their leisure.