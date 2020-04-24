A product can claim it’s going to revitalise your skin, which is immediately appealing (to your internal feelings of tiredness and the tiredness manifesting on your skin). But can you really measure how rejuvenated you are afterwards? There are no clear markers. If you're using an oily skin treatment, your pores may appear tighter. With a redness treatment, there might be an instant soothing property. The word 'rejuvenate' is tantalising enough to make you grab your wallet but loose enough to never really deliver.