This Simple Sleep Hack Is Going Viral On TikTok

TikTok isn't just a place where people lip-sync to Gemma Collins memes – though credit where it's due: most of those videos are absolutely hilarious.
It's also a platform where you can find the latest skincare trends, morning routines and Cosplay fashion trends. It's even helping to expose the true horrors of the UK's student housing crisis.
Now a simple sleep hack is going viral on TikTok after being shared by Doctor Jess Andrade, who posts using the handle @doctorjesss.
"So let’s talk about people that wear socks to bed,” Dr Andrade says in the video, now has more than 2.3 million likes and 180,000 shares.
“Wearing socks makes the feet warm and this opens up the blood vessels that cools the body down," she continues. "The body being cool tells the brain that it’s time for bed so actually people that wear socks tend to fall asleep faster.”
Dr Andrade's simple sleep hack is supported by a 2006 study published in the Physical Behaviour scientific journal. It found that "in adults, sleep-onset was accelerated by [wearing] warm and neutral bed socks after lights-off and correlated to the increase in foot temperature".
So if you see your flatmate heating a pair of socks on the radiator this evening, this could be what they're up to.
The 2006 study also found that taking a "warm foot bath prior to lights-off" can help you get to sleep faster. So even if you don't like the idea of wearing socks to bed – it's probably a bit of a love/hate thing, to be honest – the science behind Dr Andrade's hack could still work for you.