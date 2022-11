How To Dress Emo (By An Elder Who’s Worn It All)

Many say emo is back with a vengeance but for some of us it was never a phase . Like plenty of others who came of age in the early noughties, I spent the entirety of my teenage years at gigs, crafting the perfect MySpace page and dyeing my hair every shade of Manic Panic I could get my hands on. I celebrated my 18th birthday by getting my first tattoo : a replica of City and Colour’s Sometimes album artwork, which 13 years later is still just an outline (I broke up with the boyfriend who paid for it and never went back to get it finished). My dedication to the emo lifestyle runs from my now-empty, stretched earlobes to a stunted toenail that never grew back the same after being stomped on in a mosh pit. If you weren’t there the first time around, fear not. Here are my three major tips for infusing your wardrobe with a touch of emo, without looking like a wannabe (cough, cough, Kourtney Kardashian ).