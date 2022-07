My Chemical Romance’s New Makeup Is Inspired By The Black Parade

So what can you expect? As with both previous launches, the star of the show is the Bury Me In All My Favourite Colours palette , packaged up like a CD case (remember those?). Each of the eight shades is embossed with the album’s mascot, a skeletal marching band member named Pepe. And boy, are these some colours, from Tragic Affair (a shimmery, copper foil) to Mama (a punchy blood-red). It's worthy of the big themes that the dramatic rock-opera explores (love, life and death) as well as its career-defining songs (think swaggering youth anthem "Teenagers" and emo’s own "Bohemian Rhapsody" , the epic "Welcome To The Black Parade").