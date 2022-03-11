In this example, a softboi draws an idealised comparison to Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman and his girlfriend Jane, who struggles (fatally) with drug addiction. The lack of self-awareness of such a suggestion is rather hilarious. But unfortunately, it’s also emblematic of the way women's suffering is perceived. Her struggle, no matter how severe, can always be reduced to a ‘quirk’. It’s in this way, that the gut-wrenching reality of her suffering doesn’t get in the way of a man’s desire for her. Through the male gaze, a woman’s trauma is there for consumption, and the man who fetishises her is like a dark tourist in her pain.