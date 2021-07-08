Emo kids, listen up. If you didn’t manage to get your hands on My Chemical Romance’s Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge makeup collection with beauty brand HipDot (and let’s be honest, not many did – it sold out in just under a minute) then you might be in with a chance to cop their second drop.
Rather than a restock, HipDot has rather excitingly lifted the lid on an entirely new makeup range this week – and yes, it’s just as worthy of the same hype.
Enter: Danger Days: The True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys – the makeup collection. That’s right: killjoys, make some noise.
While Three Cheers is probably MCR’s most well-known album (followed by The Black Parade), the Danger Days era is iconic to say the least. It's arguably one of the band's most experimental, with the record featuring eclectic hits like "Na Na Na", "Planetary (GO!)" and "Vampire Money". Judging by the new shades and Instagram-worthy packaging, it looks like the collection is a true reflection of that.
So what can you expect? Like last time, the star of the show has to be MCR’s The Art Is the Weapon Eye Shadow Palette. Nine shades strong, each hue – from Motorbaby (a glitter-packed turquoise) to Destroya (a matte green) and Look Alive (neon yellow) – is embossed with Danger Days’ signature Killjoy Spider. There’s even an intense red and bold orange, which the brand says is inspired by life in The Zones in the Danger Days universe (though we can’t help but feel it’s a nod to lead singer Gerard Way’s dyed hair when the record first made its mark on the scene).
Then there's the Fabulous Killjoy Lip Kit: a set of four lip glosses with a metallic finish in blue, yellow, silver and red. Each long-lasting gloss is named after a member of the Fabulous Killjoys, which is the album’s famous storyline. You’ll spot familiar characters like Party Poison (played by Gerard), Fun Ghoul (assumed by guitarist Frank Iero), Kobra Kid (aka bassist Mikey Way) and Jet Star (guitarist and backing vocalist Ray Toro). Each colour is a nod to their character’s kickass aesthetic. The set isn’t just pretty to look at, though, as each gloss is infused with cactus flower to keep lips hydrated for longer.
Last but by no means least: eyeliner, of course. In contrast to the jet black liner (part of MCR’s first collaboration with HipDot), this drop features a graphic, double-ended white felt tip eyeliner pen and a kohl pencil. There's also a white eyeshadow primer pot, which acts like a canvas to intensify any bold eye makeup look you might create with the palette.
Just like MCR’s Three Cheers makeup collection, the new Danger Days version is also limited edition but there’s an option to pre-order the collector’s box (which features all of the above and retails at $98 – approximately £71) on HipDot’s website on 22nd July. It means there’s a much fairer chance of landing the products this time. There’s also a collector’s pin set ($24, approximately £17.39) for true Danger Days obsessives.
