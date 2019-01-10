We Asked 7 People With Spotless Homes For Their Best Cleaning Advice

Remember how Cinderella had those magical little mice and birds to help her make sure that mansion was spotless? We think about those diligent critters every time we look around our apartments only to see piles of clothes, dirty dishes, and dust, which is to say, often. Listen, we're well-aware that Cinderella's living situation was far from ideal, but at the very least she had some support when it came to chores. Though apron-clad mice or head kerchief-wearing birds are hard to come by IRL, there are plenty of people out there who manage to keep their homes clean at all times — even without animal assistance — and they have tons of tips and tricks that could help us less-organised people improve our housekeeping habits.
We ask real millennials who self-identify as good cleaners to share how they keep their homes spotless. Ahead, you'll learn how these young professionals from across the country developed their tidy home habits, what they do every day to ensure their spaces stay organised, and their best cleaning advice.