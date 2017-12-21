Story from Living

Your Home Will Reach A New Level Of Clean With These Hacks

Allie Briggs
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Every home has that one spot (or two, or three) that, despite your very best efforts, just refuses to get clean. Whether it's your ancient pre-war apartment's smelly sink or your brand-new condo's dust-loving shelves, it can be downright frustrating to lose the match to dirt and grime on your home court.
Before you throw in the towel — or rag — give these tried-and-true hacks a go. From banishing allergens and odors from your mattress using baking soda to zapping dust from hard-to-reach surfaces using a Swiffer Dusters Extender, these inventive hacks are guaranteed to even out the score. Game point, you.
Related Stories
8 People With Spotless Homes Share Cleaning Advice

More from Work & Money

R29 Original Series