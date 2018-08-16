My husband and I always think this could stop. It’s not guaranteed to be here forever, so we have to be mindful of it and be protective of it. Yes, we make a lot of money but we’re not wealthy yet; my husband and I are still building wealth. A large part of what we make first goes to the government. Essentially 40% of our income goes to taxes. So with the balance of what we have, we try to save a large portion of it so we can put it to work so one day we won’t have to work. That’s also why we don’t spend on frivolous stuff. Although I do indulge in a nice pair of shoes from time to time, the bulk of what we make is being stockpiled. I think when we get to the point where our money is working for us I will get even more generous. But in my mind we’re building towards something.