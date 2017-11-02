I Make $500,000 A Year — & This Is How My Salary Affected My Life

"I probably would have still done business. My parents owned their own business, and it can be great, but they also worked harder than anyone else I’ve seen my entire life. I saw that they had a lot of ups and downs running their own business, and I wanted to have financial security. So I went into corporate finance. I wanted to be self-sufficient, and I wanted to be able to do what I wanted to do without anyone questioning how. So that’s how I chose my major — I wanted to make a lot of money so I could enjoy my life on my own terms."