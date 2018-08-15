7:45 a.m. — Kid sleeps in. We sleep in. I wake up tired. This baby is doing HIIT in my stomach. We decide to go out to breakfast at our fave spot, The Larder. I have an Earl Grey tea latte and eggs and bacon, and I am fed and happy ($74.01). We head to the farmer's market and meet up with friends. All the kids run around and have fun. They insist on going into the petting zoo, which I find slightly inhumane and gross. Those poor animals. My kiddo is a gentle soul and shows a lot of kindness toward the animals, which warms my heart. I yell at a kid who steps on a turtle and glare at her mom for allowing her to do it. Then I pick up yogurt and hummus at the store ($27). We go to lunch with friends, and the waiter at Il Pastaio looks horrified to have three toddlers walk into the restaurant, but our kids are well-behaved. Pasta and bread makes happy kids. So fun hanging out and catching up ($91). We walk to Rite Aid and get ice cream and M&M's ($7.50). $199.51