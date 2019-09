And while we’re at it, the girls and the gays will be flocking to a cinema near you to catch the next instalment of Pitch Perfect . Really, the movies are actually a complex look into the effects of amnesia on a group of unknowing women who seem not to be able to learn the simple lesson that they should just be singers and that they need each other and that they are friends. Like, they’ve honestly learned this lesson an unfathomable number of times at this point. While it’s important to have funny, messy portrayals of female sisterhood on screen, it feels like all of the actors are in pain whenever they even move, and I just can’t get on board with yet another movie where we all laugh at Rebel Wilson cos she’s fat and clumsy. We get it, you’re friends. We get it, you can sing. We get it, you got paid aca-millions for this. We aca-get-aca-it-aca-aca. Now aca-stop. Aca-please? Well, after I’ve seen this one on Boxing Day at least…