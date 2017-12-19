Still, the more we watch the a cappella group perform, it's hard to buy that anyone would be less than delighted by their showstoppers, of which I wished there were a few more of. (I will always want more musical numbers in Pitch Perfect, and not just because the plots tend to be on the thin side.) On what planet is anyone in the audience of this USO tour not going home and streaming the Bellas' mixes on Spotify? It's ludicrous that anyone would consider this ultra-talented group of beautiful and diverse women the underdogs of any story.