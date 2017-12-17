Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver are not here for Matt Damon’s controversial views on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct, which drew a number of criticisms earlier this week.
In an interview for ABC’s Popcorn With Peter Travers, Damon shared his thoughts about the wave of Weinstein allegations and the rise of the #MeToo movement. “I do believe there’s a spectrum of behaviour…,” he said in the clip. “There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviours need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”
Milano, a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement, directly addressed the Downsizing actor in a thread of tweets on Friday:
“Dear Matt Damon, it’s the micro that makes the macro," the actress and activist tweeted. "We are in a ‘culture of outrage’ because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous.
"I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalised, accepted–even welcomed– misogyny. We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer. Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault, and violence is a systemic disease. The tumour is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo.”
Milano, who has been vocal about her own experiences surrounding sexual harassment in Hollywood, wasn’t alone. Actress Minnie Driver — who dated Damon after they starred in 1997's Good Will Hunting — also had a strong reaction to her ex’s comments.
“There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse — our problem," she tweeted. "Such bollocks."
If Damon decides to start listening and stop talking, he knows who to call up.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
