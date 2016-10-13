Remember that time Minnie Driver starred in Good Will Hunting and got nominated for an Oscar? That almost didn't happen.
The British actress revealed on Watch What Happens Live that a producer on the 1997 film objected to her casting as Matt Damon's love interest because of her looks. She got the role anyway, dated Damon in real life, and scored the Oscar nom, which begs the question: How do you like them apples?
“The producer of Good Will Hunting did not think I was hot enough to be in that film, and did not want me in the film," she told host Andy Cohen.
Driver said that Damon and Ben Affleck, who wrote the screenplay and acted in the film, lobbied for her to get the role.
“They fought very hard for me to play that role, and I’m grateful to them until this day," she shared. That ought to perk Ben up.
Watch Driver talk about the snub, and her acknowledgment that "hotness is a perception," below.
