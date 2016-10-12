Minnie Driver Shares Sexual Assault Story

Donald Trump's comments about grabbing women by their genitals have prompted countless women to share their own experiences with sexual assault. Minnie Driver is one of them.
The British actress spoke out about her attack yesterday during an interview on the Sirius XM show Stand Up with Pete Dominick, as People reports. Driver was just 17 at the time of the incident.
"When I was on vacation in Greece, this guy came and kinda elbow-grabbed me and he said, 'You're going to dance with me,'" the Speechless star revealed. "And I said 'no' and I pulled my arm away from him and he grabbed me by the back of my hair. I tried to kick him, and then he punched me.”
The man was arrested, but Driver says the police discouraged her from pressing charges.
“The way [the police] presented it was, ‘This guy was just having a good time and if you’d gone along with it, it would’ve been fine,’” she said. "'If you’d just danced with him, you wouldn’t be in this position that you’re in now.’”
You can listen to Driver's story, below.
The British actress spoke out about her attack yesterday during an interview on the Sirius XM show Stand Up with Pete Dominick, as People reports. Driver was just 17 at the time of the incident.
"When I was on vacation in Greece, this guy came and kinda elbow-grabbed me and he said, 'You're going to dance with me,'" the Speechless star revealed. "And I said 'no' and I pulled my arm away from him and he grabbed me by the back of my hair. I tried to kick him, and then he punched me.”
The man was arrested, but Driver says the police discouraged her from pressing charges.
“The way [the police] presented it was, ‘This guy was just having a good time and if you’d gone along with it, it would’ve been fine,’” she said. "'If you’d just danced with him, you wouldn’t be in this position that you’re in now.’”
You can listen to Driver's story, below.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement