Get ready for a new era of Lady Gaga — one whose motto is "Viva Las Vegas!"
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga has signed on for a residency in Las Vegas, just as fellow popstar Britney Spears did in 2013 with her Piece Of Me show. Per the new report, Gaga's new concert series will be held at the Monte Carlo Hotel's Park Theater.
Fans interested in seeing Gaga's new show will be able to purchase tickets for concerts that begin in December of 2018, but there's no huge rush: According to THR, the "Bad Romance" singer will make the Nevada city her show's home for two years.
In a press release for the upcoming residency, Gaga stated that it was a "life-long dream" of hers to perform in Vegas, where stars like Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and Gaga's own frequent collaborator Tony Bennett often worked.
"I'll leave my heart on the stage every single night," the American Horror Story alum stated in her press release. "Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!"
The Las Vegas residency is just one example of how Gaga is truly going for it in her career. There's simply no box that the singer — once just as known for her avant garde fashion as she was her power ballads — won't escape from. Following the release of her country-inspired album Joanne (a big departure from her catalog of danceable pop tracks) the musician also will step into the role of leading lady in a new remake of A Star Is Born, opposite Bradley Cooper.
A Vegas residency proves Gaga is in the driver's seat of her career — ready to do whatever she wants, when she wants it. Not exactly shocking, considering this is the woman who once arrived on the red carpet in a meat suit, but awesome nonetheless.
The residency also might give Gaga more time to explore the future opportunities that excite her. A world tour is great, but doesn't exactly provide much time to, say, star in a feature film, or appear on the next season of AHS.
The Vegas residence also might provide some stability for the woman who has been open about her battle with chronic pain — not that has ever slowed down the singer before.
We may be getting ready to see Gaga on the Vegas strip, but the sky's the limit for where this performer goes next.
