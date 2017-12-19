Is Kylie Jenner Even In The Kardashian Christmas Card?

The Kardashians didn't need any special media training to teach them this trick: Suspense is one of the best ways to keep all eyes on you. That's why we're watching every single one of the photos Kim Kardashian West and her family have posted of their 25-day Christmas card rollout — and it's why every single day we're asking, "Where is Kylie???" It's day 19, and there's still no sign of the youngest sibling in the family.
This would lead us to believe in the theory that there will be a big reveal on day 25 about Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's respective pregnancies. Except Khloé appeared in a photo on day 13, and didn't look pregnant, which seemed to ruin that idea.
Then again, some women really don't show until the last few months, and we have zero clues about how far along either of the sisters would be or any other specific details about this usually very private matter. Or even when these photos were taken.
And yet. And yet. Before the last few months, Kylie loved the camera. Her not being around for this is such a conspicuous absence, it can't mean nothing. She's also been away from cameras in any kind of red carpet or press setting (just take a look at how old the photos are that we have to use every time we write a story about her!). She does still take selfies for Instagram...from the chest up. Again, either she's teasing the world, or she's hiding from it.
"Kylie is the new Rob," Khloé said in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and she may be right.
Speaking of which, even as we've seen the likes of Grandma MJ and baby Dream, Rob Kardashian also hasn't shown up yet. In November, E! Online reported that both he and Kylie were at Milk Studios in Los Angeles when they had the shoot. Scott Disick was reportedly out with Sofia Richie at the time, so he probably won't be in the picture. Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, whom she may have split from this fall, was not among those E! sighted either.
You never know with these guys, though, so we'll still be watching for surprises for the next six days.
