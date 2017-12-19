The Devil Wears Prada may be best known for its portrayal of hard-nosed fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, but it was really the story of Andy, her lowly, highly relatable personal assistant. Priestly's other assistant, Emily, didn't get much of a look-in.
But 2018 looks set to be Emily's year, because she's getting a whole new novel dedicated to her. More than a decade since the original book and film were released, writer Lauren Weisberger announced her forthcoming novel, When Life Gives You Lululemons, on Instagram and made the first chapter available on Entertainment Weekly.
“So thrilled to share with you the cover of my next book, WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LULULEMONS, out summer ‘18!” Weisberger captioned the image, which features a red-lipped woman in a sunhat looking out over a white picket fence.
Set years after the events of The Devil Wears Prada, the story follows Emily (Emily Blunt's character in the film) in her new career, post-Runway magazine, as a high-profile celebrity image consultant. She's forced to relocate to the suburbs of Connecticut for her new A-list client, Karolina Hartwell, whose reputation is in the gutter following a DUI. There's also Miriam, who quit law to be a stay-at-home mum, an altogether more gruelling role.
In the first chapter alone there are references to Gigi Hadid and an upcoming popstar who promises to be "the new Bieber", and with a title as hilarious as When Life Gives You Lululemons, how could it not be a hoot?
It will be released on 5th June next year – just in time for the summer holiday reading season – and is available for pre-order now. Whatever your stance, there's no doubt it's going to fly off the shelves.
