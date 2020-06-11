Faithfull The Brand Is Our New Favourite Summer Label

We might not be doing much globetrotting this summer but that doesn’t mean we can’t dress like we are. Whether it’s a playful polka dot dress fit for the French Riviera or a floral two-piece made for Marrakech, everyone's searching for one brand as we plan what to wear for our socially distanced meet-ups in the sun.
Created by Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger in 2012, Faithfull The Brand quickly became known among avid Instagrammers for its feminine, vintage-inspired aesthetic. Designed in Bali, the label melds Helle’s love of Scandinavian simplicity with Sarah’s desire for an "Australian laid-back" vibe, resulting in beautiful handmade pieces for all occasions.
Among the influencers who have long championed the brand are Abisola Omole – whose enviable IG looks often include the famed De Christin dresses – and Amaka Hamelijnck, who recently showed her love for the coveted Riviera collection. Beyond its social media success, though, Faithfull The Brand continues to prove a big hit, with fashion lovers gravitating towards its £65+ mid-range designer price point and XS-XL size range.
The latest pastel-coloured collection might seem most suited for the Mediterranean but the brand's long frocks, sun hats and linen trousers are just as wearable in Britain's cooler climes. Plus, if the sun does decide to shine this month, the latest drop also includes ditsy print swimsuits and puff-sleeve crop tops to show off some skin – even if it's in the local park rather than poolside.
If you're in search of inspiration for your summer staycation, why not take a peek at Faithfull The Brand’s latest pieces? Click through to shop the collection now…
