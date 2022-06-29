Expiration Dating Isn’t As Morbid As It Sounds

Expiration dating doesn't have to be bound to a short window. You might be with someone for years, all the while knowing that the time will come when you no longer serve each other's needs. The thing to keep front of mind with expiry dating, however, is that it is terminal. And when you're having a good time, it's hard to know the right time to face the ending. Even if you've accepted that it will eventually end, when you're in the thick of all the fun, no time feels like an easy one to go your separate ways. Letting go of something that makes us happy can feel impossible. It doesn’t really make sense, right? But in delaying the inevitable we only run the risk of deepening the hurt.