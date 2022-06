Expiration Dating Isn’t As Morbid As It Sounds

Say they’re about to go away for a long time, or they don’t want kids , or maybe you both want to settle in different locations and can’t compromise. Hell, you might even just know deep down that you’re too different to really work out in the long term. The factors involved in why a relationship may be filed away as temporary are countless. There are the practical limitations, the ones that put a physical barrier between you, or the ones that don’t necessarily pose an immediate issue, but you know you won’t be able to ignore them down the road. And then there are the more significant limitations that might take a while to even see, like personality clashes and disparities in values. No matter the reason, something puts a 'Best Before' date on the situation which can be both liberating and fraught with heartbreak