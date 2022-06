Is It Time To Give Slow Dating A Try? (We Mean Really Slow)

When it comes to sex and relationships , getting to know someone slowly is one of the oldest pieces of advice in the book — something both your mum and great-grandma might advocate. It’s also a piece of advice that is often directed at women, tacitly used as a way to control their sexual freedoms and limit them to chaste objects that must remain 'pure' in the eyes of men. We’ve thrown out many of these outdated rules as we’ve become more sexually open as a society so why are so many people — especially women — now opting for more mindful, slower dating? Are there some benefits — beyond keeping us chaste — that can help would-be daters feel better about the whole experience of getting to know one another?