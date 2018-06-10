I Couldn't Help But Wonder: Who From SATC Thought This Gross Scene Would Air?

“He basically was always pushing her head down to give him oral sex,” SATC’s creator, Darren Star, told Vanity Fair. “And he had this golden retriever who was always around. In the final scene, she basically let him have it about being offended by his insistence on just wanting a blow job. She accused him of only liking her for that and kind of stormed out. And then she walked back in and saw that his golden retriever was going down on him.”