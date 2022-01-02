Fans Are Pitching An Emily In Paris & Sex and the City Crossover

Season 2 of Emily in Paris was well timed to offer some much needed glossy escapism after the endurance test of 2021. It may not be a flawless show – we definitely need to talk about that questionable topless scene – but it definitely made for a fun betwixtmas binge-watch.
Though Netflix has yet to announce a third season, fans of the show are already pitching a new character – or to be precise, a new old character: the iconic Samantha Jones from Sex and the City.
It would be wild if Emily went to see Alfie in London and ran into Samantha Jones #EmilyInParis— Frances Du (@glowwithfranny) December 28, 2021
It would’ve been better if they said Samantha Jones was now Emily in Paris’s boss— Jack Dolan (@jackxdolan) December 27, 2021
The more you think about the idea, the more it kind of makes sense. Because Kim Cattrall decided not to reprise her role as Samantha in the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That... dealt with her absence by saying she has moved to London. From there, Samantha is only a Eurostar ride away from Emily Cooper and her Paris-based marketing firm Savoir.
Or alternatively – as DJ-producer Jodie Harsh suggested – Emily could be sent on secondment to London to work for Samantha Jones' PR company. It could just be a short one or two-episode story arc.
pitch: Emily is over Paris and moves to London to work for Samantha Jones PR— Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) December 29, 2021
The crossover becomes even less of a stretch when you factor in that Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star, who also created the original Sex and the City series. Patricia Field, who created so many iconic looks for Cattrall and her Sex and the City cast mates, is now costume designer on Emily in Paris. And hey, Emily in Paris is kind of a fantasy show anyway, so who says they can't parachute in a character from a totally different series?
We're here for the idea – which TV critic Jen Chaney first posited way back in January 2021. Brilliant.
Current theory: Samantha has supposedly moved overseas, hence her lack of presence in the new SATC TV series. Then she shows up by total surprise in a crossover episode of EMILY IN PARIS.— Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) January 11, 2021
I would watch Samantha try to tolerate Emily, 100 percent.