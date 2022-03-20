The Trailer For The Last Ever Derry Girls Is Here

Channel 4 has released a trailer for the third and final series and it's giving us precisely the chaotic energy we've come to love from this warmly nostalgic show. It even features Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney) in a sports car, which is instantly iconic.
As you'd expect, the trailer has a soundtrack of '90s bangers including "Professional Widow" by Tori Amos, "Born Slippy" by Underworld and of course "Dreams" by The Cranberries: a Derry Girls signature.
There's also a sense of finality to proceedings, with Sister Michael saying: "Just try to enjoy what time you've got left, girls." It seems to captures that wistful moment during your last year of school when you know your friendship group may never be the same again.
The show's writer-creator Lisa McGee confirmed on Twitter in September that it was "always the plan" to end Derry Girls after its third series.
She said at the time: "Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new, more hopeful place – which was a small, magical window of time."
McGee has, however, left the door for some kind of sequel series, saying "who knows" if the Derry Girls gang "will return in some other guise some day".
But for now, we have the third and final series to look forward to. Channel 4 has yet to announce when it will premiere, other than to say it is "coming soon". In the meantime, we can catch Nicola Coughlan (who plays Clare Devlin) in the new season of Bridgerton, which debuts this Friday, March 25th, on Netflix.