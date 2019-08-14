Deep Water Looks Likes A British Big Little Lies, But Is It Any Good?

And so to Deep Water, whose similarities with BLL are both surface-level and also quite intrinsic. The six-parter follows three women, Lisa, Roz and Kate, who also live in a beautiful, coastal setting – not quite California, but the wholesome surroundings of Lake Windermere in Cumbria. Lisa (Anna Friel) is a very busy mum who runs a kennel business and who – naturally – we never see doing any of her very important work. Roz (Sinead Keenan) is a hard-up physiotherapist whose previous business went bust; to hammer home the point, one of the first scenes involves her having her home ransacked by bailiffs. And then there’s Kate (Rosalind Eleazar), the wealthy mum with too much time on her hands – so much time in fact that she decides to invite Lisa, a woman who she occasionally chats with for five seconds at the school gates (cheers BLL), over for dinner.