Deep Water Looks Likes A British Big Little Lies, But Is It Any Good?

If there’s one particularly weak link in the opening episode – besides the fact that there are far too many plotlines vying for attention, and that Kate’s eyepatch-wearing son is cast as a creep, which feels slightly problematic – it’s Lisa’s behaviour at said dinner party. Half-spoiler alert: she does something rather indiscreet in the bathroom, something that the Monterey Five would never have done with the door wide open. Even though you get the feeling that it might be a bit of a red herring once the other, more troubling plots start rolling in, it is still one of those moments which plants Deep Water firmly in the 'WTF is wrong with British drama sometimes' camp. When Doctor Foster ’s son went on the run at the end of series two and Suranne Jones smashed the fourth wall to deliver that painful 'please come home' speech to camera, for example, it felt like the show had crossed over from the realms of barely possible to full-on, disbelief-free ridiculousness. Although the effect isn’t quite as jarring here, it’s still a reminder that we’re not in the world of polished, writers' room-crafted US television.