Will There Be A Season 2 Of Sharp Objects?

There's only one more episode of Sharp Objects left, so you know what that means: Time to start crossing our fingers for a renewal. While the pace of the show suggests that the final episode will coincide with the original Gillian Flynn book's ending, some fans are still hoping HBO will give the Amy Adams hit life beyond its source material.
"so now i'm gonna watch the latest ep of sharp objects and it hasn't finished yet and i already need a season 2," said another.
Advertisement
However, it's been hard to figure out just how likely that blessing would be. Both Adams and showrunner Marti Noxon have dashed hopes of Camille Preaker coming back to our screens, with Noxon saying "This is it, so bask in it while you can" and Adams taking a step back for the sake of her mental health:
“Unlike Big Little Lies where all of the stars wanted to come back, Sharp Objects, it’s a very dark character, very dark material," HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline. "Amy doesn’t want to live in this character again and I can’t blame her, it’s a lot to take on for an actress. So no plans for a second season. We are very happy with this living as a limited series.”
But actor Chris Messina, who plays detective Richard Willis in the series, is sending mixed messages.
"I’d work with these people for the next 20 years," he told Elle. "There was only one book, and no one ever expressed to me where it would go. But I would be open."
However, he also admitted that he's a fan of keeping things short and (in the case of Sharp Objects, not so) sweet.
"I do like that it's limited, that it’s [essentially] an eight-hour movie," he added. "Can you imagine if this was a two-hour movie? I would hardly be in it. So the fact that it’s eight hours and we can spend time roaming around…I’m kind of cool with that, to be honest with you."
The Sharp Objects finale airs in the UK on Monday 27th August.
Advertisement