Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale Recap: Yes, Lies Were Said

Is it true that Mary Louise's verbal and emotional abuse was the root of Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) evil? That's what Celeste implies when she gets her mother-in-law on the stand. Ready for battle, Celeste pulls out the big guns and reveals a secret that Mary Louise has been harbouring for years. Her son, Raymond, was killed in a car accident when Perry was five. She, throughout his childhood, blamed Perry for his brother's death because he distracted her in the car. It's very complicated and very emotional (reaching a jarring climax when Celeste shares a home video of Perry beating her up that her sons secretly recorded), and it gets into the dynamics of growing up in violent home. It's clear that Celeste's biggest concern isn't her own happiness, but that her sons, Max and Josh, grow up to be good men — better men than their father.