Dern stole the season and every scene she was in (even the one when her character gets outplayed by wolf-in-mutton's-clothing Mary Louise Wright, played by BLL newcomer Streep). From the ill-fated disco party for Amabella (which of course was really for Renata), to the masterclass in passive/aggressive behaviour when her assistant tells her that her 'Women in Power' magazine shoot has been pulled after she threatens her "genius"' child's teacher on the first day of term lest he give her the attention she deserves, to grudgingly handing over her Rolex when her family goes bankrupt – Renata manages to amalgamate everything society hates in women: ruthless ambition, pushy parenting, unveiled materialism. And that makes it all the more delicious to watch. Yes, she's vile at (most) times, loses her rag daily and has zero time for what Azealia Banks would call her "2% milk" excuse for a husband, Gordon – but in our fake news world, at least we know what we’re getting with Renata. It's better than someone (like Madeline) pissing on your leg and telling you it’s raining.