Since going au naturel at the start of lockdown 2020, I've been doing my best to use products that are good for my curls, but finding the right formulas can be a minefield.
Thanks to a constant stream of deep treatments, cleansers and leave-in conditioners (to name a few products designed for textured hair), it's safe to say that for Black women, haircare routines involve a lot of trial and error. But one brand aims to change that.
A clean line of essential haircare products specially made for women of colour with 3A to 4C curls, BREAD is super popular in the US and was previously only available at Sephora. Excitingly, the brand has just arrived in the UK and is exclusive to Cult Beauty. BREAD's founder, Maeva Heim, has 4C hair herself and set out not only to disrupt the hair space by simplifying our complicated haircare routines but to challenge the narrative around textured hair in general. You won't find the term 'anti-frizz' here.
So what can you expect? The collection currently features a tight edit of wash day essentials, including a Hair Wash, Hair Mask and Hair Oil, not forgetting that Instagram-worthy '90s scrunchie. Each product is vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and the formulas boast natural oils and extracts, such as Australian kakadu plum and starflower oil, known for nourishing hair.
Forced to take care of my hair at home due to salon closures, I was of course intrigued. So is BREAD's hotly anticipated three-step routine worth the switch? Here are my honest thoughts.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.