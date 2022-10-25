We Tried Every Product From BREAD Beauty Supply — Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Ask anyone with curly hair about their quest to find the best curl products, and they're likely to tell you that they've tried about a hundred. That's because until recently, it was tough to find luxurious, clean products made for curly hair in Australia.
Founded by Black Australian woman Maeva Heim, BREAD has captivated people with naturally curly hair around the world. With all the hype around the product line, which was created specifically to cater to people with 3A to 4C curls, we had to see what all the fuss was about for ourselves. Three women with three different curl types tried the range for a month — me, with 3a hair, pictured in the middle; Julie, with 3c hair, pictured on the left; and Giselle, with 2c-4a hair, pictured on the right (her curl type varies depending on the day).
So is BREAD's haircare line worth the switch? Here are our honest thoughts.