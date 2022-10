We Tried Every Product From BREAD Beauty Supply — Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

Founded by Black Australian woman Maeva Heim , BREAD has captivated people with naturally curly hair around the world. With all the hype around the product line, which was created specifically to cater to people with 3A to 4C curls, we had to see what all the fuss was about for ourselves. Three women with three different curl types tried the range for a month — me, with 3a hair, pictured in the middle; Julie, with 3c hair, pictured on the left; and Giselle, with 2c-4a hair, pictured on the right (her curl type varies depending on the day).