Documenting the bodies of 46 different women, Lotte van Raalte’s debut photography book BODY stands as a testament to the diversity of the female form. Observing women aged 13 to 94, the images highlight the individuality of naked bodies through a series of intimate shots.
Lotte, 30, who has worked with big-name brands such as adidas and Stella McCartney, says she wanted her first personal project to be a celebration of individuality. According to the photographer, her portraits aim to depict women’s bodies as they are, capturing the "candid in-between" moments.
"I think my fascination with the female body comes from different angles: the fact that women are dominantly sexualised and unrealistically portrayed in the fashion, movie and music industry. The fact that the female body is the carrier of new life, and the tremendous impact that has. And, last but not least, the fact that I’m a woman myself," she says.
Working over a period of two years to bring the project to life, BODY and its accompanying exhibition speak to Lotte's views on representation and the female gaze within the photography industry. First launching in her hometown of Amsterdam, the photographer is now bringing her exhibition to London to celebrate the UK book launch on 20th February. Click through to see eight of Lotte’s female nudes…
