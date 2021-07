Meet The Travelling ‘Van Dykes’ Chasing An Endless Summer (NSFW)

In 2017, 33-year-old Los Angeles-based photographer Devyn Galindo purchased a VW Camper. Its exterior was a gorgeous olive green – real '70s style – and Galindo (who goes by both they/them and she/her pronouns ) nicknamed it Sweet Pea. Within no time, they had transformed it into a travelling studio and it has been an integral part of their life and work ever since. "I wanted to be able to hit the road and make projects across the US to document queer stories ," they recall. "I feel we are often written out of social narratives – especially queer POC folks – and I wanted to leave behind a project that documents our existence. I was travelling with a few cameras, and lots of rolls of film, and I started to photograph people in the van, around the van or in their spaces. Working and living out of a van is the kind of freedom that I always want to feel – to live simply and minimally and to connect with others has always been the dream for me."