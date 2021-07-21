Meet The Travelling ‘Van Dykes’ Chasing An Endless Summer (NSFW)

Warm evenings and endless summer days characterise Galindo’s images. With dreamy scenes of lake swimming, open roads and gentle embraces between friends and lovers, the pictures have an intimate and nostalgic feel. "My visual style is very sculptural and raw. In a world that is over-polished, I like to bring something real and deeper to the conversation. My gift is that I can really see people and make connections. Too often we are mapping projections onto people – especially with the influence of social media – but I love people just as they are and I think my community feels that when we create together. The Van Dykes images are more of a candid feel than my typical work and I love how liberating that feels. It's a very day-in-the-life approach." Galindo’s pictures are mostly of people from their extended network, or friends of friends, but there are also some people they met by chance along the way, because the photographer embraces an open and organic process.