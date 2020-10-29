View this post on Instagram

PLEASE DO NOT CENSOR OUR EXPERIENCES. Throughout the past few weeks, our account has been flagged by @Instagram for posting “sexual content.” What has been flagged as “inappropriate sexual content” are in fact empowering mastectomy photos. Not only is this upsetting for those who are brave enough to share the photo, but for the community members who will not be able to benefit from seeing people like them, undergoing these life-saving surgeries and making extremely difficult decisions. Tonight we had a very important and educational IG live scheduled between @drsimran.malhotra and @rcortellessa to discuss navigating a new diagnosis or surgery during the ongoing pandemic and how to find support. However, due to the recent “inappropriate sexual content” flags, @Instagram blocked the live from happening. We are kindly asking you @instagram to please unblock our account, to follow the guidelines YOU have put in place stating you do in fact allow mastectomy images, and to stop sexualizing our bodies and experiences.