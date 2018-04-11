How Chloe Zhao Applied The Female Gaze To America's Most Masculine Symbol

Zhao, who was born in China but studied film in the United States via London, met Jandreau while filming her first film, Songs My Brothers Taught Me, in the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. "I've been to many rodeos," she said in an interview with Refinery29 prior to the film's April 13 US release (UK release September 21). "I've seen a lot of young cowboys. There's something about their lifestyle and who they are that interested me. The sport that they're participating in is so close to their way of life. So, I can really talk about a place by telling their story. I just was hanging out on a ranch, and I met Brady, and I thought I discovered a young Heath Ledger or something."